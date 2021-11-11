Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded up 74% against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $401,684.43 and $33,816.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00073241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,620.38 or 0.99787014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.55 or 0.07098006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

