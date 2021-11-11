Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $415.22 million, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

