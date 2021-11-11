Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Landsea Homes updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,959. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landsea Homes stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

