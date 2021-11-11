Landshare Price Hits $10.24 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Landshare has a total market cap of $11.41 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded up 131% against the dollar. One Landshare coin can now be bought for about $10.24 or 0.00015713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.00226433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00092247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare's total supply is 3,789,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,113,735 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

