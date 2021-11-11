Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director David A. Viniar Sells 10,000 Shares

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director David A. Viniar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.45, for a total transaction of $4,094,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FRLG opened at $359.17 on Thursday. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $205.05 and a fifty-two week high of $371.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.28.

