Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 332.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 579,231 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $39,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 102.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,779 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 85,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,120. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

