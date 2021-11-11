Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Price Target Cut to C$191.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$191.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Lassonde Industries stock opened at $140.61 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $151.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.61 and its 200 day moving average is $143.17.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
