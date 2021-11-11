Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Price Target Cut to C$191.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$191.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries stock opened at $140.61 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $151.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.61 and its 200 day moving average is $143.17.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

