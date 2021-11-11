Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Price Target Cut to C$191.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSDAF opened at $140.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.17. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $151.93.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

