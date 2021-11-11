Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Price Target Cut to C$191.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LSDAF opened at $140.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.17. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $151.93.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
