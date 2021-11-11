Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$225.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KXS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$225.67.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$206.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$194.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$169.61. The stock has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,810.00. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$124.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$210.63.

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total value of C$738,763.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,448.49. Insiders sold a total of 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110 over the last ninety days.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.