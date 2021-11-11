Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.59

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and traded as high as $19.90. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 24,603 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGGNY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

