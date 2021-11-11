Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend by 12.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Raymond James reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.