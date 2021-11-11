Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legrand in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRVF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut Legrand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Legrand stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average is $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.