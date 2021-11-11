Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

