Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,343,000 after buying an additional 431,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after buying an additional 200,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $15.01.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.43%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

