Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.89. 611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,107. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.42. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

