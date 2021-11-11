Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $204,291.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 40.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $204,291.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.06 or 0.00403055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.