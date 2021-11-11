Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33.13 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $716.79 million and approximately $33.13 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00221688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00091783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

