Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $52,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Littelfuse by 858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $325.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.05 and a 200 day moving average of $268.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $353,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total value of $1,094,823.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $8,503,676. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.