Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $102.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $115.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

