Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

NYSE LYV opened at $115.01 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $127.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

