Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $116.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of LYV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,586. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average is $88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

