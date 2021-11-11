Livent Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Livent has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after acquiring an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after buying an additional 514,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after buying an additional 272,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after buying an additional 611,844 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

