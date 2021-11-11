LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.930-$-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.20 million-$125.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.85 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-2.060-$-1.980 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 420,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,420. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

