loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Buys $1,271,407.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 182,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 216,615 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 555,990 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70.

NYSE:LDI opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

LDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.