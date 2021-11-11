Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$106.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on L. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.11.

L opened at C$97.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$89.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.21. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$97.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

