Loews Co. (NYSE:L) VP Sells $505,657.07 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Loews stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on L. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 102.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

