Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,752.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,727.40 or 0.07300769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.55 or 0.00400836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.75 or 0.01037416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00087722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.00412192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.96 or 0.00276384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00226999 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

