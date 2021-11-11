Longeveron (LGVN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Shares of LGVN stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63.

In other Longeveron news, Director Rock Soffer purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,135 shares of company stock worth $100,864.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

