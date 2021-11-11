Lossless (LSS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.76 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002170 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00073804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00073915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,718.15 or 0.07263330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,936.84 or 0.99966581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00041199 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

