LPL Financial LLC Buys 12,870 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.08 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

