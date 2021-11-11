LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 198,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 130,278 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 159,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

GHY stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.