LPL Financial LLC Has $704,000 Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE:EFC opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 65.41, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.