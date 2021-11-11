LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 172.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHEM opened at $29.85 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66.

