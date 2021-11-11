LPL Financial LLC Purchases 41,847 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of UWM worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.04 on Thursday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UWMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

