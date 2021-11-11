LPL Financial LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX stock opened at $341.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $338.68 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.