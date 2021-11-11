Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.60.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $455.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,821. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $478.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.77 and a 200 day moving average of $382.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.