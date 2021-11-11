Lumbard & Kellner LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.2% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $15,982,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $10,068,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 337,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,754,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 156,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,437,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,769,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,283,660. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $283.38 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.72 and its 200-day moving average is $359.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.