Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $500,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,217,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $310,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,117,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,916,000 after buying an additional 71,434 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

MRK traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.14. 75,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,523,145. The firm has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.