Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 target price for the company.

LUNMF opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

