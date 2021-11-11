M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.88% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NAPR. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSEARCA NAPR opened at $38.41 on Thursday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45.

