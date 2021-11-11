Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macy’s have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefitting from efforts undertaken as part of the Polaris Strategy including boosting assortments and optimizing store portfolio. During second-quarter fiscal 2021, the company witnessed sturdy growth across all three brands namely; Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. Management is on track to strengthen its omni-channel capabilities with investments toward online shopping experiences. Solid quarterly performance along with strong market trends and increased traction of the Polaris strategy led management to raise guidance for fiscal 2021. That being said, escalated delivery expenses are a concern for the company. Also, supply chain disruptions have been causing delays across some of the company’s product categories.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on M. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Macy’s stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

