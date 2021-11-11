Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.83. Magna International reported earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.68%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Magna International by 4,740.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Magna International by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 415,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,488,000 after buying an additional 120,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,588. Magna International has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

