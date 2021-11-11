Man Group plc Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 325.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,042 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.21% of Haemonetics worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1,180.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.35. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

