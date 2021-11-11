Man Group plc Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $143.39 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.65 and a 1 year high of $147.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.