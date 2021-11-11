Man Group plc Invests $7.77 Million in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Man Group plc bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 170,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

