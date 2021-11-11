Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.68

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.68 and traded as high as C$2.72. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 21,223 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$257.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

