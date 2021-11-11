MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

MannKind stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. 3,175,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.82.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MannKind stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of MannKind worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

