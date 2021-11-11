MannKind’s (MNKD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

MannKind stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter worth $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter worth $15,407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 2,425.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 15.1% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

