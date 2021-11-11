Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $75.30

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.30, but opened at $80.76. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 181,933 shares changing hands.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -170.63 and a beta of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

