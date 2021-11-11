Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 59.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. 35,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,246,926. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 221,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 137,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

